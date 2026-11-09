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Italy boss Roberto Mancini believes Tottenham Hotspur star Sandro Tonali can fill the role of a deep-lying midfielder for the national team.

Tonali joined the Lilywhites from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United last summer in a record-breaking transfer, signing a six-year contract.

Spurs signed the Italian for a package worth up to £100m, making him the most expensive Italian footballer in history.

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Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Riso recently revealed that Roberto De Zerbi himself showed up at the player’s house to convince him to move to north London.

The 26-year-old has settled into his life at Spurs, starting every league game for Tottenham so far, while chipping in with one assist.

However, the midfielder will now shift his focus towards national duty, with Italy set to play their two Nations League group fixtures.

Mancini feels that his squad currently lack a natural regista, or deep-lying playmaker, who can dictate the tempo and build attacks from a deeper midfield position.

England-based Gianluigi Donnarumma Riccardo Calafiori Michael Kayode Honest Ahanor Marco Palestra Sandro Tonali England-based players in Italy squad

The Italy boss pointed to Tonali as a player capable of filling that role despite not being a specialist in the position, while expressing hope that a younger midfielder will emerge over the coming months.

Speaking in a press conference (11:00) he said: “At the moment, we don’t have a regista; we don’t have a deep-lying playmaker.

“Hopefully, someone younger will emerge over the coming months, but we do have players like Tonali who can fill that role.”

Italy are set to face France and Belgium during the international break, with the French visiting Milan and the Italians heading to Brussels.

It remains to be seen which position Mancini will deploy Tonali during those games, while De Zerbi will hope the 26-year-old returns to north London injury-free.

Following a poor start to their Premier League season, the Lilywhites recently started to turn things around by winning three games in a row.

However, Spurs’ winning streak ended when they lost 1-0 to Leeds United at Elland Road.

De Zerbi will hope his players return from the international break fully fit and ready to get their league campaign back on track with a win.