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Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson has praised Trey Nyoni’s development, describing the teenager’s progress since breaking into the senior side as ‘absolutely rapid’.

Nyoni arrived at Anfield in September 2023 after spending a decade progressing through Leicester City’s youth ranks.

Just a month into his Liverpool career, the midfielder’s performances for the Under-18s earned him an invitation to train with the senior squad under then-manager Jurgen Klopp.

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His first-team debut followed four months later in the FA Cup against Southampton in the fifth round of the competition.

In January last year, Nyoni became Liverpool’s youngest player to feature in European competition with his Champions League debut against PSV Eindhoven, a record since claimed by Rio Ngumoha.

The club moved to secure Nyoni’s long-term future in June 2025, handing him a contract extension until 2031, a move that helped to shut down Nottingham Forest’s advancements last summer.

Building on an impressive pre-season, the 19-year-old has carried his form into the campaign, making 13 appearances under Andoni Iraola, including three Champions League starts, and finding the net against Fenerbahce.

Level England U16 England U17 England U18 England U19 England U20 England levels Trey Nyoni has played at

On Sunday, Nyoni was brought on against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, where he enjoyed another spell on the pitch and registered three carries.

Following Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over the Eagles, Thompson was quick to recognise the difference Nyoni has made since coming into the side, stressing that his contributions have been noticeable.

He also drew attention to the midfielder’s continued development, pointing out that his progress had been evident since pre-season and that he has continued to improve with each appearance.

The former Liverpool midfielder believes Nyoni is developing at an impressive rate, with the rapid progress he has made in recent months particularly striking.

Thompson said on LFC TV (8th November, 15:59): “Absolutely he [Nyoni] made a difference [when he came on].

“Since he’s come into the team, and even in pre-season, I think this guy is getting better and better with each occasion.

“His growth is absolutely rapid at the moment.”

Iraola has handed the teenager just one Premier League start, which came in the defeat against Arsenal, with one former Red left surprised by the decision to take the midfielder off before the final whistle.

Nyoni has also had no shortage of backing from former Liverpool players, with Phil Thompson calling for him to be handed a start ahead of the meeting with Brentford in October, while Jason McAteer noted that he was impressed by the midfielder’s ability to read the game.

His performances have also earned him a first England Under-21 call-up after being promoted from the Under-20s last month.

With friendlies against Portugal and France coming up, the 19-year-old will have the chance to carry his club form on to the international stage and make a case for a regular place in the squad.