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Valencia boss Javier Aguirre has highlighted efforts to sharpen certain aspects of Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott’s game, with the midfielder adapting well to the guidance.

The 23-year-old’s spell at Mestalla has so far proved a disappointing one, having joined the Spanish outfit over the summer in a bid to revive his career away from Anfield.

The attacking midfielder has managed just 152 minutes of playing time so far and is yet to earn a single start for the Spanish outfit, underlining his difficulty in securing a regular role.

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There had been indications that Elliott’s game time situation could improve, although those prospects have yet to materialise.

In last month’s clash against Villarreal, Elliott was sent off just minutes after coming off the bench, further complicating his situation at the club.

Suggestions then emerged that the red card incident had proved the ‘final straw’ in his Valencia spell, with Elliott no longer featuring in Aguirre’s plans.

The Liverpool loanee vowed to ensure such a mistake would not happen again and returned to the matchday squad against Real Madrid at the weekend after serving his suspension.

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However, Elliott failed to get a single minute on the pitch against Los Blancos, remaining on the bench until full-time as Valencia suffered a 3-0 defeat.

Los Che are now turning their attention to Tuesday night’s Copa del Rey clash against UE Tavernes.

Ahead of the encounter, Aguirre pointed out the work being carried out behind the scenes to refine certain aspects of Elliott’s game, while expressing satisfaction with how well the midfielder has responded to those efforts.

Aguirre said at a press conference: “Elliott played in Santander and has been getting minutes.

“We’ve been talking to him about improving certain aspects of his game.

“And he’s done well.”

The Valencia boss has also previously praised Elliott’s rapid progress in learning Spanish.

The midfielder will be eager to finally break into Valencia’s starting eleven in the Tuesday night clash, although whether Aguirre is prepared to hand him that opportunity remains to be seen.

A return to Anfield in January was ruled out last month, but should Elliott’s situation fail to improve, his loan spell in Spain could yet be brought to an early end.