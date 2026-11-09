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Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi could miss Switzerland’s upcoming Nations League fixtures amid ‘great concern’ over his availability following an injury scare.

The 21-year-old retained his place in Unai Emery’s starting eleven for Sunday’s showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It proved to be an eventful encounter, with the Villans twice opening up a two-goal advantage, only for the hosts to fight back and force a share of the spoils in an entertaining 4-4 draw.

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Manzambi’s evening was cut short when he was withdrawn in the 78th minute after struggling with an injury.

The midfielder had been scheduled to report for international duty on Monday after retaining his place in Switzerland’s squad ahead of their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

However, according to Swiss daily Blick, there is now ‘great concern’ over whether Manzambi will be able to join the squad as scheduled today.

The uncertainty extends beyond his arrival, with Manzambi’s involvement in both Nations League fixtures potentially in jeopardy.

Swiss star English club Nico Elvedi Leeds United Granit Xhaka Sunderland Johan Manzambi Aston Villa Dan Ndoye Nottingham Forest Zeki Amdouni Burnley England-based Swiss internationals

Switzerland are set to face Nations League encounters against Slovenia and Scotland, and losing the midfielder would represent a significant setback for boss Murat Yakin’s plans.

A clearer picture of Manzambi’s condition and the expected recovery period should emerge following further assessment.

Aston Villa will also be keen to establish the severity of the problem, particularly in the hope that he can recover during the international break and return in time for club football to resume.

The latest concern comes after Manzambi previously battled a knee injury during the World Cup, from which he made an encouraging recovery that earned praise from Yakin.

Last month, a Swiss journalist even tipped the midfielder to become the greatest Switzerland international of all time if he continues to develop well.

Manzambi has so far enjoyed a productive debut campaign at Villa Park, registering seven goal involvements in just ten appearances to underline his immediate impact.