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Leeds United winger Harry Wilson has blasted the decision to hold an extended international break in September-October.

Instead of having international breaks in September and October, FIFA decided to have one extended three-week break, which spanned across both months.

Hot on the heels of an extended World Cup in the summer, it provoked anger from some fans, with club football taking a backseat just weeks after the new campaign had begun.

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Leeds wide-man Wilson missed out on Wales’ squad for the September-October break due to a hamstring injury.

Wilson is unhappy that because of the extended break he lost out on making four more appearances for Wales, instead of the two he would have otherwise missed out on.

The Leeds winger suggested whoever came up with the idea of the extended international break should be sacked.

“Whoever came up with that four-game window needs sacking”, Wilson was quoted as saying by journalist Phil Blanche.

Leeds United star Joe Rodon Ethan Ampadu Jayden Lienou Daniel James Harry Wilson Leeds United stars in Wales squad

“The timing of the fixtures worked out wrong for me.”

Wilson played a key role in Leeds getting back to winning ways at the weekend by seeing off Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Whites legend Jermaine Beckford wants to see Wilson produce the same level of form at Elland Road that he put on show for Fulham last term.

Daniel Farke will be crossing his fingers that Wilson steers clear of injury during the international break.

He is one of a number of Leeds stars in the Wales squad, with Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Lienou and Daniel James also picked by Craig Bellamy.

Wales are due to take on Norway in Oslo and then Portugal in Cardiff in Nations League fixtures over the coming week.