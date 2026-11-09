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Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti has lauded Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade for his performance against Fiorentina, highlighting that the striker has shown ‘he has something extra’.

The 24-year-old completed a loan move to Turin on deadline day, joining the Italian side for the season after Matias Fernandez-Pardo joined the St James’ Park outfit.

Woltemade has struggled to secure regular starts since joining Juventus, making just three starts in nine Serie A appearances as he remains behind Randal Kolo Muani in the pecking order.

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However, the German striker started alongside Kolo Muani against Fiorentina on Sunday and scored his first Serie A goal for the Bianconeri in a 2-2 draw.

The draw kept the Bianconeri in seventh place in the Serie A table heading into the November international break.

Spalletti praised Woltemade for his performance and for showing ‘he has something extra’ despite the fact that playing the ball into his feet with his back to goal is not one of his main strengths.

However, the Juventus boss also insisted that the striker must still take responsibility for carrying out that role when the team need it.

Game Competition Venezia (H) Serie A Omonia Nicosia (H) Europa League Como (A) Serie A Juventus next three games

Spalletti was quoted as saying by Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “The decision [to play to Woltemade and Kolo Muani] was dictated by the fact that they come and press you aggressively, so sometimes you have to go direct to the centre-forward.

“Woltemade has shown that he has something extra, even if playing with the ball into his feet is not his main strength. But then he has to do that job himself.

“Kolo Muani is in better shape now and, wherever he plays, with this regained fitness he always manages to put in a performance.”

Having finally opened his Serie A account, the German striker will hope to build on his performance and continue producing impressive displays for the Bianconeri after the international break.

There have been suggestions that Juventus are preparing a January move to bolster their attack, which could push the Newcastle loanee further down the pecking order should he fail to perform consistently.

An Italian journalist also voiced his frustration over the ‘rollercoaster judgements’ surrounding the 24-year-old, who continues to get praise and criticism in equal measure amongst fans.

Woltemade will now want to build on his display against Fiorentina after the international break.