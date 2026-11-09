Netherlands manager Xavi has admitted he has not spoken to Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris about Brian Brobbey, despite the Frenchman’s admission he would not mind the striker not being called up over the break.

During the previous international break, Brobbey sustained a hamstring injury in the Netherlands’ clash against Germany.

A Dutch fitness coach subsequently suggested that the striker’s injury was a consequence of inadequate recovery time, putting the spotlight on the need for Brobbey to take a break.

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Brobbey spent around a month on the sidelines before returning to action against Leeds United, and has since remained a regular part of the Black Cats’ plans.

He is now in line for another international assignment, having been named in the Netherlands squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

However, Le Bris has made no secret of his preference for the striker to remain at Sunderland, with the boss admitting he would not mind it if Brobbey was not called up.

Xavi though insists he has not spoken to Le Bris about Brobbey, though he will speak to the striker about how he is feeling.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

The Netherlands boss also made clear that he watched Brobbey in action at the weekend and feels he played well on Sunday in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Xavi told a press conference: “No, I didn’t speak to him [Le Bris], but he [Brobbey] played yesterday.

“I was in touch with Brian, also Ruud van Nistelrooy has a good relationship with him and we are in touch with almost the players, especially players that are suffering a little bit with injuries.

“But he feels comfortable. Let’s see how he is today.

“We will talk to him about how he feels, but he played so well yesterday, doing a big effort I think.”

The Netherlands are set to face Greece and Germany in the Nations League this month, with how much playing time Brobbey will receive remaining to be seen.

Sunderland will be hoping the Dutchman returns without any injury setbacks, unlike the last international break.

Last month, former striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar praised Brobbey’s performances at the Stadium of Light, while admitting he would have liked to see the Dutchman achieve more during his time at Ajax.

Meanwhile, Juventus could consider a move for Brobbey during the winter window, although the Sunderland star is not currently among their leading targets.