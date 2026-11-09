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Portsmouth are emerging as Lyngby left-back Renzo Tytens’ next destination, amid interest from fellow Championship side Sheffield United.

Pompey have been a stable side following promotion to the Championship in the summer of 2024 with John Mousinho at the helm.

Last summer, Mousinho’s side made substantial changes, bringing in multiple new players to beef up the squad; they are currently sitting eleventh in the league table.

The Fratton Park side are only sitting four points below sixth-placed Swansea City, and the club hierarchy are currently plotting to bring in new players in the winter window.

They have conceded 18 goals in 15 Championship games, with the club plotting for a new defender in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Lyngby’s Belgian defender Tytens is a player who Pompey are keen on and have been tracking for the last two months.

And it has been suggested that Fratton Park is becoming the Belgium Under-21 defender’s most likely next destination.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

However, Portsmouth are facing competition from fellow Championship outfit Sheffield United, while French side Toulouse are also in the race.

The Brasschaat-born left-back came through PSV Eindhoven’s youth academy and joined the Danish side only last summer.

Tytens has become a key player for the Vikingerne, as he has started all 14 league matches as their first-choice left-back.

The Belgium Under-21 international cost Lyngby only around €100,000 to €150,000, with his contract set to run for four more years.

His performances in the first half of the campaign so far have attracted multiple European clubs and Portsmouth are currently leading the race for his signature.

Now it remains to be seen whether bigger European clubs will join the race for the 21-year-old, which could make things complicated for Portsmouth in Tytens’ chase.