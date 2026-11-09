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Tottenham Hotspur star Mathys Tel is set to miss France Under-21s’ upcoming friendlies through injury, with the national team deciding against calling up a replacement.

Tel arrived at Tottenham from Bayern Munich on an initial loan deal during the January 2025 transfer window, with the move becoming permanent in June that year.

The French forward featured regularly for the Lilywhites last term, making 31 Premier League appearances, although most of his outings came from the bench.

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This season, the 21-year-old has made eight appearances so far, including six starts, while scoring one goal.

Tel has arguably enjoyed his most impressive spell of the season with France’s Under-21 side, where he captained the team during the previous international break and produced a series of strong displays.

The winger made a significant contribution across four Under-21 European Championship qualifying matches, scoring five goals and providing an assist to underline his attacking quality.

His impressive performances for the Under-21 side got him into the mix to be included in Zinedine Zidane’s squad for France’s upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

The winger picked up an ankle injury against Leeds United at the weekend and the first consequences have been felt.

Tel has withdrawn from France’s Under-21 squad, leaving them without his services.

France have confirmed they will not replace Tel from the squad despite his injury.

An exact return timeline for the Frenchman is currently unknown.

Tottenham have recently begun to turn things around after a poor start to their Premier League campaign, and De Zerbi will hope his players return fit to help the team climb the league table.

Meanwhile, Napoli view Tel as an attractive option due to his ‘explosive ball-carrying ability’ on the flank, with the Frenchman identified as one to ‘keep an eye on’ ahead of their transfer business, in the January transfer window.