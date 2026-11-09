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Rangers out-on-loan winger Oscar Cortes has been selected to replace the injured Jaminton Campaz in Colombia’s squad for the international break.

Cortes joined Rangers from French side Lens on loan in February 2024 before completing a £4.5m permanent move in the summer of 2025, with his arrival quickly generating excitement among the Gers faithful after a former Rangers player backed the Colombian.

However, the 22-year-old struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at Ibrox, prompting Rangers to sanction a loan move to Sporting Gijon during the 2025 summer transfer window.

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The Colombian also endured a disappointing spell in Spain, prompting Rangers to end his loan at Sporting Gijon before sending him to Argentine outfit Huracan on another temporary deal in search of regular playing time.

The Rangers loanee has featured in every league game for the Argentine outfit this season, while scoring one goal and providing four assists.

The winger admitted that although he had wanted to remain in Europe, he felt much better at Huracan.

Now, his performances for the Argentine outfit have been rewarded with international recogniton.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

The Colombia FA has announced that Cortes will replace Jaminton Campaz, who suffered an injury during a game for Rosario Central.

The Rangers loanee made his international debut in June 2023, but has not featured for the senior national team since.

Colombia are set to play two friendlies against Chile during the November international break where Rangers loanee Cortes will be hoping he gets to feature for his country.

Meanwhile, the Gers entered the international break on a positive note as they secured a 2-0 victory over St Mirren on Saturday.

Goals from Ryan Naderi and Dan Neil ensured that Rangers entered the break in second place in the Scottish Premiership, four points behind leaders Celtic, but with a game in hand.

Boss Derek McInnes will hope that his side are able to perform in a similar fashion when they face Motherwell after the international break.