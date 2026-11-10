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Former Celtic star Aiden McGeady has admitted when he sees Sebastian Tounetki’s name on the Bhoys team-sheet then he expects him to be taken off at half-time.

Playing down the flanks last season, the 24-year-old impressed the likes of Chris Sutton, who posed the question of whether he should have been signed sooner.

Although he rarely completed the full 90 minutes, the winger still registered eight goal contributions in 45 appearances over the course of the season.

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This season, as the Hoops struggle to recapture their usual form, Tounekti has also found it difficult to make his mark, prompting Martin O’Neill to limit his opportunities, with the winger managing just 589 minutes of action.

He was limited to the final six minutes of last week’s 2-0 defeat to Falkirk and, despite starting the midweek Europa League clash against Besiktas, was back among the substitutes for Sunday’s meeting with Kilmarnock, where he remained unused.

McGeady questioned the repeated opportunities given to some Celtic players despite their underwhelming performances, with Tounekti among those he feels continue to receive chances.

The 40-year-old highlighted the winger’s two half-time withdrawals against Rangers, suggesting he has come to expect similar treatment whenever the Tunisian starts, while recognising that O’Neill may have tactical reasons for his selection.

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“I wish I probably had as many chances as certain players are getting in that team, who can continue to underperform”, he said on the Go Radio Show (6.24).

“You don’t see him for a couple of weeks, then he got another start. I think Tounekti, twice against Rangers, was taken off at half-time.

“I kind of expect him to be taken off at half-time when he starts a game.

“Martin must be seeing something off of him in training that he feels, ‘I have got a reaction off him or I think he might suit this game or this full-back he is playing against’.”

McGeady acknowledged Tounekti’s ability to take on defenders but feels the winger lacks confidence and is too negative in possession, often opting to turn back rather than attack his full-back, when he believes he should be more direct and positive.

“There is obviously some talent there because at times he can show it; he can go down the line and he can maybe go past the full-back.

“For me, he is not positive enough. I could see that last night.

“His confidence is a bit short and I thought it was big ask putting him in the game last night.

“But his confidence looks short. He looks like he doesn’t want to take anybody on.

“He is looking as if, when he is up against the full-backs who are as quick as him, he then just turns back.

“He is too negative for me.

“I would like to see him be more positive and get the ball and just go at a full-back every single time because even if he wins a corner, partial success.

“That is what wide players thrive on.”

Sutton was not alone in being impressed by Tounekti last season, with another former Celtic player, John Collins, also highlighting the sense of anticipation that surrounds the winger whenever he gets on the ball.

It remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old, who is under contract with the Glasgow giants until the summer of 2030, can rediscover his best form and help Celtic turn their fortunes around.

Uncertainty also surrounds the future of O’Neill, with his side struggling to make an impression in Europe while only narrowly retaining their place at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Celtic though will take encouragement from their win over Besiktas in the Europa League, with O’Neill keen to see more such spirit from his side when they return from the international break.