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Denmark international Albert Gronbaek has shed light on Celtic striker Kasper Hogh’s character, lauding his ability to turn adversity into positivity while expressing confidence that the goals will soon return for the forward.

The Danish hitman arrived from Bodo/Glimt in July for a club-record fee and made an encouraging start to life at Celtic, but his form has since taken a dip.

He opened his account with a hat-trick against Kilmarnock in August, but has struggled to add to that tally since, managing just three assists for the Hoops.

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Camilo Duran, meanwhile, has been far more prolific, registering 13 goal involvements in as many Scottish Premiership appearances since arriving last summer.

His impressive return has prompted one former Bhoys star to describe Duran as the better number nine, while another has explained why he would favour the Colombian hitman to lead Celtic’s attack.

Gronbaek, who shared a dressing room with Hogh at Bodo/Glimt, revealed that they remain in close contact, messaging daily and checking in on one another.

The Denmark international backed the 25-year-old to rediscover his scoring touch, expressing confidence that the goals will follow once the Hoops striker finds the net again.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

He also praised the Dane’s resilience and talent, particularly his unique ability to turn negative situations into positive ones, adding that he relies heavily on the striker himself.

Gronbaek said via Danish daily Ekstra Bladet: “‘Kapper’ [Hogh] and I message each other every day.

“We check in on one another.

“As soon as he scores again, the goals will start coming.

“He is incredibly tough and very talented.

“The way he can turn something negative into something positive is very unique.

“I also rely on him a lot myself.”

Hogh, who made his international debut earlier this year, has missed out on a call-up to the Denmark squad, leaving him available to Martin O’Neill during the international break.

The Bhoys remain top of the Scottish Premiership, but the Scottish boss has come under pressure following their disappointing Europa League campaign, which has yielded just three points from four matches.

O’Neill will therefore be hoping the 25-year-old can rediscover his goalscoring touch, with the competition provided by Duran potentially bringing the best out of both strikers as Celtic look to maintain their domestic momentum.