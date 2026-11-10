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Newcastle United full-back Amar Dedic has admitted that he ‘cannot wait’ to face his club team-mate Anthony Elanga, who is also excited for the Nations League fixture between their two countries.

Dedic joined the Magpies last summer from Portuguese side Benfica, signing a five-year contract with the Premier League outfit.

Newcastle’s sporting director Ross Wilson praised Dedic, describing him as a modern full-back with a strong desire to impress.

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The Bosnian right-back has quickly established himself as an important player for the Magpies, featuring in eight Premier League games so far, while chipping in with two assists.

The 24-year-old is currently away on international duty, as Bosnia prepare to play their final two Nations League group fixtures.

Bosnia will first take on Sweden this weekend, with Dedic set to face a familiar opponent in Magpies attacker Elanga.

Dedic revealed that he has spoken to Elanga ahead of their Nations League meeting, explaining that the pair remain in regular contact despite representing different national teams.

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The defender suggested that both players are looking forward to facing each other, expressing his expectation that the encounter will be an enjoyable contest.

“Of course, we spoke before coming here”, Dedic said at a press conference.

“We are in regular contact anyway.

“He is looking forward to the match just as much as we are, and it should be a good contest.

“Both of us cannot wait for it.”

Sweden sit on top of League B Group 4 in the Nations League, while Bosnia are second and two points behind.

Matthias Jaissle will be more concerned about both players returning to St James’ Park fit following the international break than the result between Bosnia and Sweden.

Jaissle is coming under some pressure at Newcastle following a mixed start to the campaign, with the Magpies playing out a 1-1 draw at Fulham at the weekend.