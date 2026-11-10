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Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Paul van Hecke believes Netherlands boss Xavi’s style of play is ideally suited to the Dutch game and is eager to add to his international caps tally under the Spaniard.

The 26-year-old arrived in north London during the summer after Spurs completed a £52m deal with Brighton to secure his services.

The Dutchman has wasted little time settling into life in N17 and has already become a key figure in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans, clocking up 964 minutes across eleven appearances.

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Van Hecke has also made his mark at the other end, finding the net against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace to help address the Lilywhites’ goalscoring struggles.

The centre-back now turns his attention to international duty after earning a call-up for the Netherlands’ upcoming Nations League fixtures against Greece and Germany.

Van Hecke welcomed another Netherlands call-up, pointing to his consistent involvement with the squad in recent years while expressing his ambition to add many more caps.

The Tottenham star also praised Xavi’s clear footballing philosophy, insisting his approach is particularly well suited to the Dutch game.

Dutch star Age Micky van de Ven 25 Jan Paul van Hecke 26 Xavi Simons 23 Dutch internationals at Tottenham

Van Hecke said to Ziggo Sport, when asked whether he now considers himself a fully established Netherlands international: “Of course, it is always an honour to receive another call-up.

“I have been part of the squad consistently over the last few years, which is a very positive thing. I have also been getting plenty of game time.

“I hope to add many more international appearances to my number.”

The centre-back then shared his thoughts on Xavi’s approach, revealing he is optimistic about the impact the Spaniard can have.

“Everyone has their own little things, but his style of play is very clear.

“He provides a great deal of clarity in his team talks.

“His approach to football also suits the Dutch game, so I am very positive about it.”

The Netherlands have already confirmed that Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk will miss the Nations League fixtures through injury, leaving Van Hecke hopeful of an opportunity to feature.

However, Spurs will be keen to see the centre-back return to N17 without any complications, given his importance to De Zerbi’s project.

Meanwhile, after picking up an injury during the weekend’s clash against Leeds United, Mathys Tel has withdrawn from the France Under-21 squad.