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Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has lifted the lid on personal efforts to remain in top shape, which he thinks are an essential part of the modern game.

The Lilywhites initially brought Porro to north London on a loan deal from Sporting Lisbon in January 2023 before securing his services permanently later that year.

Since arriving, the Spanish defender has become a key figure for Spurs, having featured in 142 matches across all competitions.

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The Tottenham defender enjoyed a successful summer at international level, helping Spain win the World Cup while scoring twice in six appearances during the competition.

Porro explained that sharing details of his daily routine helps people understand the ‘many things’ involved in being a professional footballer, including the work and sacrifices that take place behind the scenes.

The Spaniard also revealed that he works with a nutritionist as part of his support team, highlighting the importance of maintaining a balanced diet without becoming overly restrictive about food.

Speaking to Spanish daily Marca, he said: “I like showing you this because it is essentially part of my everyday routine.

“Sometimes people do not see what goes on behind the scenes for a footballer.

“There are so many things involved and so many sacrifices.

Trophy won With Primeira Liga Sporting Lisbon Portuguese League Cup x2 Sporting Lisbon Europa League Tottenham World Cup Spain Pedro Porro’s trophies

“I also have a nutritionist as part of my team.

“I am not obsessive about food, but obviously I am aware that you have to eat well.

“All of this ultimately has an impact on your performance.”

Barcelona have identified Porro as a possible successor to Jules Kounde in the event of the Frenchman’s departure, but Tottenham made it clear they have no intention of entertaining offers for the Spain international.

The Lilywhites have told Barcelona that they would demand a ‘record-breaking fee’ to part ways with the 27-year-old.

The Catalan giants have recently made contact with Porro’s representatives to explore ways of lowering Tottenham’s substantial asking price, with the defender’s willingness to push for a move potentially proving decisive in negotiations.

Spurs recently extended the Spaniard’s contract until June 2031, putting them in a strong position should clubs come knocking for Porro.

Porro is currently on international duty with Spain, and Roberto De Zerbi will hope the defender returns to north London without picking up an injury.