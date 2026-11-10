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Galatasaray star Aleksey Batrakov’s agent Vladimir Kuzmichev has admitted that Liverpool may have been in attendance at the Turkish side’s Champions League clash with Stuttgart to assess the midfielder.

The Turkish giants secured Batrakov’s signature from Lokomotiv Moscow in the summer transfer window, handing the Russian midfielder a five-year contract.

The midfielder has wasted little time making his mark at Galatasaray, scoring twice and providing three assists in his nine Turkish Super Lig appearances so far.

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Batrakov has attracted considerable attention after finding the net against Barcelona and Lille in the Champions League, further enhancing his reputation.

His performances have attracted interest from Liverpool, who were suggested to be preparing to watch him from a private box during Galatasaray’s Champions League clash with Stuttgart, while Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the Russian midfielder.

However, Kuzmichev then dismissed those suggestions, insisting he could not confirm Liverpool’s attendance.

Kuzmichev recently questioned whether Liverpool representatives travelled specifically to watch the midfielder against Stuttgart, suggesting they may have been in attendance for the Fenerbahce game.

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He nevertheless acknowledged that the Liverpool representatives may have used the opportunity to assess Batrakov.

While the agent has admitted that he does not know the exact reason for their visit, he has not ruled out the possibility that the Reds were monitoring Batrakov’s performance as part of their scouting work.

Speaking to Russian outlet MatchTV, he said: “Has it not occurred to you that they might have travelled to watch the match against Fenerbahce, which took place the other day?

“Perhaps they also wanted to take the opportunity to watch Alexey.

“I do not know what their reason was, but it’s possible that they were there to analyse Alexey’s performance.”

Kuzmichev also urged caution over speculation linking the midfielder with a move to the Premier League, pointing out that he has only been at his new club for three months.

He suggested that it is too early to discuss another transfer, indicating that Batrakov should be given time to settle at his current club before his future is considered.

“Let’s wait and see.

“He has spent just three months at his new club, and we are already talking about other transfers.”

It was suggested that Galatasaray are considering raising Batrakov’s release clause to around €150m or scrapping it entirely, with the Turkish club planning to discuss the proposal with the player’s agent.

As the Russian midfielder is only in the first year of his Galatasaray contract, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure his signature in a future transfer window.