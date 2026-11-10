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Commentator Adam Pope has dubbed Leeds United goalkeeper James Trafford ‘refreshingly different’ in his approach to the game.

Leeds made significant changes to their goalkeeping options during the summer, with Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier leaving the club and uncertainty surrounding Lucas Perri’s future at Elland Road.

After being linked with several potential targets, the Whites eventually signed the goalkeeper, with a release clause being included in the agreement, although its exact nature has yet to emerge.

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Leeds’ determination to keep raising their standards has impressed Trafford, who has started all ten of the club’s Premier League matches so far.

Last month, the England international endured a difficult outing against Bournemouth in the Premier League, with his mistake between the sticks costing Leeds the game in a 2-0 defeat.

Pope praised Trafford for his attitude, suggesting that the goalkeeper’s willingness to acknowledge his mistakes sets him apart, dubbing the custodian as ‘refreshingly different’.

He defended Trafford by stressing that his mistake was merely a misplaced pass rather than a serious goalkeeping error, something that can happen to any player.

Goalkeeper Club Jordan Pickford Everton James Trafford Leeds United Jason Steele Brighton Goalkeepers in current England squad

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (28:34): “He’s just refreshingly different.

“And I like that about him. And the fact that he said, it won’t be the last mistake I make.

“He hasn’t slung the ball in his net.

“He hasn’t dropped a cross or anything like that.

“It’s a misplaced pass, which anybody else does.”

Trafford responded to his poor performance against Bournemouth with an impressive display against Tottenham Hotspur, making four saves to help Leeds secure a 1-0 win.

The Leeds goalkeeper will now turn his attention to international duty, hoping to feature for England in their Nations League fixtures.

His performances at Elland Road will have done his case with Thomas Tuchel no harm.