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Commentator Adam Pope has described Leeds United‘s defensive set-up as ‘ridiculous’, given the quality they have brought in for the money spent, while also highlighting the influence of goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Whites secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday, with Noah Okafor’s strike proving decisive.

The result came as a timely boost for Daniel Farke, who had been facing mounting pressure after seeing his side endure a five-game winless run.

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The victory also extended Leeds’ unbeaten home run to nine matches, their longest such streak in 25 years.

The clash against Spurs marked Trafford’s fifth clean sheet in just eleven appearances since arriving from Manchester City over the summer.

Recently, Farke expressed his delight at the encouraging performances the Englishman has produced and reaffirmed his backing for the custodian.

The Peacocks remain the Premier League’s third-best defensive side in terms of goals conceded, underlining the resilience they have shown at the back so far this campaign.

Centre-back option Joe Rodon Jaka Bijol Nico Elvedi Tarik Muharemovic James Justin Ethan Ampadu Leeds United’s centre-back options

Pope praised the quality Leeds have assembled at the back, pointing out that they have put together such an impressive defensive unit for relatively little money, which he described as ‘ridiculous’.

He also highlighted Trafford’s commanding presence between the posts, praising the assurance the custodian brought to every part of his performance, especially against Tottenham.

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (25.58): “When you look at that, you’re thinking, this is ridiculous.

“I mean, it’s peanuts really what they’ve assembled, a top, top-drawer defence, you would say now, with a great goalkeeper behind them who I have to say played as if he had never made a mistake in his life.

“I thought he was really assured in short passing and everything he did was really good, I thought, at the weekend.”

Summer arrivals Tarik Muharemovic and Nico Elvedi have earned considerable recognition for their contributions to strengthening Leeds’ backline, with Pope believing the quality they have brought to the defence will help keep the side out of trouble.

Last month, the commentator also praised the pair’s ability on the ball, identifying their passing as a particularly impressive aspect of their game.

Meanwhile, Sean Longstaff also caught the eye against the north London side, with one former Leeds star believing the midfielder has done enough to warrant further opportunities to showcase his qualities.