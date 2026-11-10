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Liverpool out-on-loan attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott has been tipped to make his first start for Valencia in tonight’s Copa del Rey clash against UE Tavernes.

Since arriving at the Mestalla on a season-long loan deal during the summer, the Englishman has endured a frustrating spell.

The 23-year-old has yet to break into the starting eleven, failing to earn a single start while managing just 152 minutes of action across six appearances in all competitions.

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Elliott’s fitness struggles, which also saw it claimed he had arrived at Valencia overweight, have further complicated his efforts to establish himself at the club.

His difficulties were compounded last month when he was sent off during Valencia’s clash against Villarreal, an incident the midfielder subsequently vowed would not happen again.

There have also been suggestions that manager Javier Aguirre does not consider Elliott part of his plans, casting further uncertainty over the Liverpool loanee’s situation.

Nevertheless, the Mexican tactician recently highlighted the work being done to improve certain aspects of Elliott’s game and help him develop further.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Now, an opportunity to make a statement and strengthen his standing in Aguirre’s thinking could finally present itself when Valencia take on UE Tavernes in the Copa del Rey.

Spanish outlet Superdeporte have included Elliott in their predicted starting eleven for the cup encounter, potentially handing him his first start since joining Valencia.

With time running out for Elliott to make a convincing case for his future at the Mestalla, the Liverpool loanee will be particularly eager to seize what could prove a pivotal opportunity to stake his claim for a regular starting spot.

The Englishman’s last starting appearance dates back to January this year, when he was on loan at Aston Villa, meaning today’s encounter could finally bring an end to his lengthy wait for another starting berth.

Liverpool will also be hoping Elliott can kick on with his Valencia spell from today onwards, with a winter window departure having been ruled out last month.

Now all eyes are on if, as expected, Elliott starts in the 20:00 kick off tonight.