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Nottingham Forest are ‘aiming to sell’ striker Arnaud Kalimuendo amid Eintracht Frankfurt continuing to hold an interest in bringing him back to Germany.

The Tricky Trees have made a poor start to their current campaign, but following Oliver Glasner’s no-nonsense stance, have just improved.

Forest were sitting in the relegation zone, but thanks to their brilliant weekend win against Manchester City, they currently sit 16th.

Nottingham Forest have regularly been busy in transfer windows and Glasner may well want fresh backing when January arrives.

Glasner has so far not seen fit to hand Kalimuendo substantial game time and there are question marks over his future in Nottingham.

The 24-year-old frontman has clocked only 50 minutes of league football and all of them came off the bench so far.

Kalimuendo started Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 loss against Leeds United in the EFL Cup and he is yet to open his account this term.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Last winter, the Tricky Trees loaned him out to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored six goals in 19 games in Germany.

Die Adler wanted to keep hold of him on a permanent basis, but the option to buy in his loan deal was considered too high for them.

The German top-flight club are already working to sign the Tricky Trees bit-part forward, who has seen game time rarely this term.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Forest are ‘aiming to sell’ Kalimuendo and have slapped a €30m asking price on his head.

Die Adler’s position though has not changed, as they still consider the English club’s asking price too high.

High-flying Italian side Como checked-in last summer for a potential swoop for the ex-France youth international, but never made a solid move.

With Nottingham Forest looking for a sale, Eintracht Frankfurt appear to need to wait to see if any club will meet the Tricky Trees’ demands.

If that does not happen, then Eintracht Frankfurt may well hope that Nottingham Forest open the door to another loan move for Kalimuendo.