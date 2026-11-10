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Birmingham City defender Phil Neumann could move in the January transfer window, amid interest from Nottingham Forest and a switch being dubbed ‘a possibility’.

After securing a pre-contract agreement to bring Neumann from Hannover in 2025, Birmingham completed his move in the summer, although an early injury delayed his debut until October.

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Neumann wasted little time establishing himself as a regular, making 32 Championship appearances and earning recognition for his consistency, with his performances also attracting interest from Serie A midway through the campaign.

Following Birmingham’s tenth-place Championship finish, the centre-back attracted interest from newly promoted Hull City as another potential route to the top flight, although no formal bid materialised.

Staying at St Andrew’s has hardly hindered his progress, with Neumann continuing to prove a reliable presence under Chris Davies as Blues sit top of the table after 15 games heading into the international break.

The German has been instrumental in that rise, starting every Championship game this season and contributing two goals and an assist.

Defender Country Christoph Klarer Austria Phil Neumann Germany Dael Fry England Birmingham City’s centre-backs

Neumann’s commanding displays have also earned him the ‘colossal’ tag alongside defensive partner Christoph Klarer.

Such form has once again put the defender on the radar of clubs elsewhere and, according to German journalist Dennis Bayer, Nottingham Forest and Fiorentina have ‘gathered information’ about Neumann as they eye a swoop.

It is suggested that a ‘winter move is a possibility’ for the 29-year-old, who could cost anywhere from €5m through to €10m.

However, should Blues remain firmly in the promotion picture as the season progresses, Davies is unlikely to be keen on losing an established figure in his side.

Neumann still has two years remaining on his contract, which runs until the summer of 2028, leaving the Championship side under no immediate pressure to sanction a sale.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table under Oliver Glasner, having managed just two wins all season.

There could also be movement in their defensive ranks, with Nikola Milenkovic having attracted interest from Juventus over the summer, while Jair Cunha is also said to be on Barcelona’s radar.

With the Tricky Trees potentially facing changes at the back, Neumann’s situation at St Andrew’s could become one to watch as the January window approaches.