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Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has taken aim at Wolves loanee Tolu Arokodare for not pressing enough during Ajax games.

The 25-year-old has quickly found his footing with the Dutch giants since arriving on a season-long loan over the summer, rediscovering the goalscoring touch that deserted him at Molineux.

The Nigerian has already registered 17 goal involvements in as many appearances, more than any other player in the Ajax squad, underlining his considerable impact in Amsterdam.

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Despite his prolific form, however, Arokodare’s contribution to Ajax’s pressing efforts has attracted criticism, with boss Michel pointing to the need for greater intensity from the striker when out of possession.

FC Utrecht winger Nordin Amrabat has also claimed that the Nigerian tires quickly and struggles to keep pressing throughout a game.

Arokodare found the net against FC Twente on Sunday, although the Amsterdam outfit were unable to claim all three points, having been held to a 2-2 draw.

Assessing the contest, Driessen noted that Arokodare’s presence was affecting Ajax’s pressing game, arguing that the striker struggles to lead the line and put opposition defenders under sustained pressure.

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The journalist acknowledged Arokodare’s aerial ability, but stressed that his limited contribution outside possession and average technical quality falls well below the standards expected of an Ajax striker.

Reflecting on Ajax’s game against Twente, Driessen said on Kick-Off (via Dutch outlet Soccernews): “They were just dropping deeper and deeper.

“It comes down to one player who prevents you from pressing, and that is Tolu.

“There is a reason he spends so much time standing on the touchline.

“He needs to make those runs and put the opposition under pressure, but he simply cannot do it.

“He cannot even press the opposition consistently for 45 minutes alongside the rest of the team.

“He does nothing and only contributes when his team have possession. Even on the ball, he is very average, although he is excellent in the air.

“That is what he brings to the table, and nothing more.

“For a striker, that is great, but I think it is nowhere near enough for an Ajax striker.”

The draw against Twente saw Ajax drop to third in the Eredivisie standings, although they remain firmly in the title picture, sitting just one point behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Arokodare will be eager to play a decisive role in Ajax’s pursuit of silverware, with helping the club fulfil their domestic ambitions among the key objectives behind his arrival in Amsterdam.

The Wolves loanee will also need to address the concerns surrounding his pressing, while maintaining his impressive goalscoring output, as he looks to strengthen his prospects of securing a permanent move to the Dutch giants.

Ajax have an option to make Arokodare’s stay permanent, but a Dutch journalist suggested that missing out on Champions League qualification could throw those plans into doubt.