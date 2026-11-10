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The price Tottenham Hotspur and Everton must pay to prise striker Orri Oskarsson away from Real Sociedad has emerged ahead of the winter window.

The 22-year-old joined Real Sociedad in 2024, but struggled to establish himself as a regular in the side during his first two seasons.

However, the current campaign has offered considerably more encouragement for the striker, who has already found the net six times in 797 minutes across 14 appearances.

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The Iceland international is currently the Spanish outfit’s joint-top scorer, underlining the impact he has made on their campaign, with Real Sociedad currently sitting fifth in the La Liga standings.

Oskarsson’s impressive form has drawn growing interest, with Tottenham and Everton both closely monitoring his situation ahead of the winter window.

For David Moyes’ side, strengthening the striker department is high on their agenda, particularly as Thierno Barry is currently the only recognised number nine in the squad.

The Lilywhites, meanwhile, are among the Premier League’s lowest-scoring sides this season, highlighting their need for greater attacking options, with Oskarsson emerging as a potential solution.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

With Richarlison remaining outside Roberto De Zerbi’s plans and potentially heading for the exit at Spurs in January, the need to reinforce the striking department becomes all the more pressing.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Real Sociedad would require ‘offers exceeding €20m’ before considering a sale of Oskarsson.

The Iceland international is under contract with the La Liga outfit until 2030, leaving the club under little pressure to lower their valuation.

The valuation is unlikely to prove a major obstacle for either Tottenham or Everton in their pursuit of Oskarsson, but securing his signature ahead of one another could prove more challenging, with fellow Premier League suitors also in the frame.

Manchester United, Sunderland and Brentford are also tracking the 22-year-old, setting the stage for an increasingly competitive chase as the winter window approaches.

Meanwhile, Everton’s pursuit of Giorgi Kvernadze could cost just €4m through his release clause next summer, although the Toffees face competition from Crystal Palace.