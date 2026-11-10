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Rangers out-on-loan midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has admitted that he is enjoying his deeper role at Anderlecht as he looks to improve both his attacking and defensive contributions.

Aasgaard arrived at Ibrox from League One side Luton Town in the summer of 2025, signing a four-year contract with Rangers.

Despite featuring regularly for the Scottish outfit, the 24-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements by Derek McInnes and was sent on loan to Anderlecht last summer.

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Aasgaard later explained his decision to leave Rangers on loan for Anderlecht, admitting that he felt a change was needed at that point in his career.

The Norwegian initially struggled for opportunities at the Belgian side but has recently enjoyed more minutes, including two starts, after being deployed in a deeper midfield role than he is accustomed to.

His recent performance against Westerlo in the Belgian Pro League earned praise and could strengthen Anderlecht’s case for securing his services permanently.

Aasgaard revealed that playing in a deeper midfield role at Anderlecht is familiar to him, having regularly occupied that position earlier in his career.

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The Rangers loanee also spoke positively about the role, highlighting the understanding he has developed with teammate Mario Stroeykens and explaining how it allows him to push forward and get into dangerous goalscoring positions.

“When I was younger, I often played there”, Aasgaard was quoted as saying by Voetbal Krant.

“I’ve also developed a good understanding with Mario [Stroeykens].

“We understand each other well.

“I like that role because it gives me the freedom to push forward and get into the box.”

Aasgaard also acknowledged that Anderlecht boss Vitor Bruno expects a lot from him in the deeper midfield role, particularly in terms of his defensive responsibilities and work without the ball.

The 24-year-old stressed that he is working to balance his attacking contributions, including creating chances and making forward runs, with the need to remain defensively disciplined.

“The coach demands a lot from me.

“It’s also a defensive role, and I have a big responsibility in that respect.

“I try to show that I can handle both sides of the game: creating chances and getting into the box, but also remaining disciplined when we don’t have the ball.

“That’s something I’m working hard on.”

Aasgaard will now turn his attention to international duty, with Norway preparing for their final two Nations League group-stage fixtures against Wales and Denmark.

Sitting bottom of their group, they will need positive results to revive their campaign.

The Rangers loanee will also be hoping to add to his international minutes during the break, having featured briefly for the Red, White and Blue during the previous break.