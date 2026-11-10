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Graham Potter has revealed that Sweden have a close working relationship with Tottenham Hotspur over the management of Dejan Kulusevski, who he wants to hold talks with.

The 26-year-old returned to action last month for the first time following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The setback ruled the midfielder out for the entirety of last season and also cost him a place in Sweden’s World Cup campaign.

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Kulusevski made his comeback against Coventry City, coming off the bench, and has since made three further appearances as a substitute.

The Swede has also expressed his enthusiasm for continuing under Roberto De Zerbi while reflecting on his recovery journey.

With his injury troubles now behind him, Kulusevski has also recently earned a recall to the Sweden squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Bosnia and Poland.

Discussing how Kulusevski’s playing time will be managed during the international fixtures, Potter revealed that Sweden are maintaining close contact with Tottenham, with both parties working together to establish the best approach for the midfielder.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Potter also stressed his desire to speak with Kulusevski personally before finalising the arrangements, emphasising that having the midfielder back with Sweden is what matters most.

The former West Ham United boss said at via Fotbollskanalen: “I need to meet him, and we are working closely with Tottenham around him.

“We have a close working relationship and are in regular dialogue.

“I want to meet Dejan, speak to him and hear his thoughts on the situation.

“However, we have a good idea of the plan we can put in place for him.

“The most important thing for us is the fact that he is here.”

Kulusevski is yet to feature in a starting eleven since returning from injury and how much game time he receives in Sweden’s Nations League fixtures remains to be seen.

Spurs will be hoping the midfielder returns from international duty without any setbacks, as they will be keen to have him available for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Mathys Tel has withdrawn from the France Under-21 squad following an injury sustained during the weekend’s clash against Leeds United.