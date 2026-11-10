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Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo has backed Uruguay to defeat Argentina in an upcoming friendly, noting that now they are without Lionel Messi following his international retirement.

Despite captaining Barcelona, Araujo found regular first-team football difficult to secure under Hansi Flick at the Camp Nou.

The Uruguay international moved to Liverpool on a season-long loan this summer in search of more playing time, with the Reds having an option to buy set at €55m.

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Araujo has contributed two goals and an assist in his 14 outings for Liverpool across all competitions since arriving at Anfield.

His versatility has also proved valuable, with the 27-year-old capable of operating at both centre-back and right-back, a role in which Andoni Iraola has deployed him.

A commentator suggested last month that the defender can be a leader in Liverpool’s dressing room, revealing that he affectionately calls the Uruguayan international ‘the big unit’.

With the November international break ongoing, the Reds defender is now focusing on international duty with Uruguay.

PL-based PL club Ronald Araujo Liverpool Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham Hotspur PL-based players in Uruguay squad

Uruguay are set to play two friendlies this international break, starting with Argentina, who will take the field for the first time since Messi’s retirement.

Araujo believes the loss of Messi could give Uruguay an opportunity to gain an advantage, suggesting they will look to capitalise on the absence of a player he dubbed ‘the best in the world.’

However, the Liverpool star also acknowledged the quality within the Argentina squad, highlighting their talented young players and warning that they remain a formidable opponent despite Messi’s absence.

“In the end, they lost the best player in the world, and we’re going to take advantage of that”, Araujo was quoted as saying by Bola VIP.

“They have great players, they have very talented youngsters, they’re a force to be reckoned with.

“All matches against Argentina are difficult, but we are going to show our football and continue growing as a team.”

Araujo will hope to display strong performances for his country and return to Anfield without any injuries.

Should the defender maintain his impressive Premier League form during the second half of the season, the Reds could look to sign him permanently.

However, Inside Futbol have looked at five reasons why keeping Araujo permanently could be a mistake for Liverpool, ahead of the Reds having a big decision to make on whether to pull the trigger on the €55m clause.