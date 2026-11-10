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Tottenham Hotspur prospect Reiss Russell-Denny has expressed his desire ‘to be a sponge’ at Bristol Rovers, while praising the staff, players and supporters for their treatment of him since his arrival at the Mem.

The 20-year-old joined Bristol Rovers in the summer, embarking on his first loan spell away from north London since his arrival from Chelsea in February 2025.

Russell-Denny revealed that fellow Tottenham team-mate Yusuf Akhamrich’s experience at the Mem played a ‘big part’ in convincing him to make the switch.

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He has made an encouraging start to life in League Two, making eleven appearances and contributing a goal and an assist from midfield, while his side sit in 17th place.

The Pirates made a strong start to the campaign, winning four of their opening five games, but have since endured a difficult spell, going five league matches without a victory as Steve Evans struggles to find solutions.

However, they returned to winning ways when it mattered in the Gas’ FA Cup clash against Cambridge United, with Russell-Denny repaying the faith shown in him by opening the scoring in the 2-0 win.

It was his second goal in as many games, having also found the net against Fleetwood Town in October.

Loan star On loan from Reiss Alexander-Denny Tottenham Hotspur Keenan Gough Charlton Athletic Tommy Leigh Bradford City Philip Sanyaolu QPR Bristol Rovers’ loanees

The Spurs loanee highlighted the importance of continued learning and development at his age, particularly when experiencing the highs and lows that come with a season.

Russell-Denny underlined his eagerness to take in as much knowledge as possible, remaining receptive to advice and keen to learn from every opportunity available to him.

Asked whether experiencing the early-season highs and navigating a more difficult spell had helped his development, the 20-year-old told BRTV (6:22): “Yes, you’re always learning.

“I want to be a sponge.

“I want to take in every piece of information and learn what I can, so that’s what I’m here to do.”

Russell-Denny spoke positively about his loan spell, praising the welcome from the staff, players and fans, while expressing his desire to continue to pull off good performances for the Gas.

“It’s been good.

“The staff, the players, they’ve all been fantastic with me, as well as the fans.

“Yes, I just want to keep on doing what I do.”

The 20-year-old is already earning recognition within the squad, with one of his team-mates recently describing him as a ‘great player’.

Evans has also revealed that work is being done with the midfielder on his off-the-ball contributions, following a similar development process to the one Akhamrich underwent last season.

Having also registered an assist in each of the Pirates’ two EFL Trophy outings, the midfielder will be hoping his recent performances earn him an even greater role as his loan spell progresses.