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Aston Villa could see their pursuit of Oguz Aydin become complicated, with Fenerbahce working to secure the winger’s long-term future and scheduled to hold talks with his representatives during the international break.

During the summer, Rangers explored a move for Aydin alongside several other clubs, although no concrete progress was made and he ultimately remained in Istanbul.

Now, the Turkey international has enjoying a fruitful spell at Fenerbahce so far this season, with his continued presence at the club yielding with an impressive run of form.

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The winger has been involved in nine goals in 20 appearances, putting him among the Yellow Canaries’ most productive performers in front of goal this season.

With his growing influence, Aston Villa watched Aydin at close quarters during last month’s clash against Galatasaray, where he caught the eye by providing an assist.

There have also been suggestions that the Villans could step up their pursuit of the attacker if they fail to secure their primary target, Antonio Nusa, during the winter window.

Now, according to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), Fenerbahce are working on a contract extension for Aydin as they look to tie him down to a longer-term deal and secure his future at the club.

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The winger’s current contract with the Yellow Canaries runs until 2028, but a new agreement would allow them to strengthen their hold on one of their important attacking options.

With the international break under way, the Turkish giants are ‘expected to meet’ Aydin’s representatives to discuss the possibility of extending his stay in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce are prepared to offer the Turkey international a ‘salary increase’ as they look to strengthen their position in negotiations and convince him to commit his future to the club.

That could complicate matters for Aston Villa, who may need to accelerate their pursuit if they are serious about bringing Aydin to Villa Park.

Any delay could leave them at risk of losing ground, although whether the Villans are prepared to formalise their interest remains to be seen.

With interest in the winger also emerging from elsewhere, Aston Villa will need to remain alert to the increased competition for Aydin.