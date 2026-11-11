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Germany international Niclas Fullkrug has suggested that Jurgen Klopp has been key in Liverpool star Florian Wirtz’s recent turnaround in form.

The Anfield side paid a whopping £116m to secure Wirtz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025, but the German has yet to deliver on expectations.

The 23-year-old started slowly with the Reds last season, but eventually finished the campaign with five goals and three assists in 33 Premier League appearances.

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The midfielder has struggled to impress this season as well, scoring one goal and providing three assists in ten Premier League appearances.

Richard Keys lashed out at the Germany international for his poor performances, labeling him as the worst player to ever wear Liverpool’s number seven shirt ‘by a country mile’.

However, Wirtz has started to turn things around since Klopp was appointed Germany manager earlier this year.

The 23-year-old scored his first Premier League goal of the season in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, also providing an assist in the victory.

Club managed Country Mainz Germany Borussia Dortmund Germany Liverpool England Clubs Jurgen Klopp has managed

Fullkrug, who returned to the Germany squad after more than a year, praised Klopp’s understanding of English football, suggesting that his experience in the country allows him to assess the situation at Liverpool and offer valuable insight.

He also suggested that Wirtz’s improving performances could be linked to the support he has received from Klopp since the midfielder began working with him at international level.

The German striker stressed that Klopp’s experience and perspective allow him to offer guidance that goes beyond football, giving Wirtz someone who understands his circumstances.

Speaking in a press conference (via Spox), Fullkrug said: “He has a particular insight into England and is able to assess the situation there.

“I read a statistic about Florian Wirtz’s performances before and after his call-up to the senior squad, so before he first started working with Jurgen Klopp and afterwards.

“You get the feeling that someone has given him a helping hand and been there to listen to him.

“It simply helps to be able to talk to someone who knows the situation and the place.

“Someone who understands what is going on there.

“Having someone with such a broad perspective on the whole situation is really helpful.”

Germany are third in their Nations League group and will be relying on Wirtz to play his part in helping them beat the Netherlands and Serbia.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will also hope that Klopp is able to revive the best version of Wirtz.