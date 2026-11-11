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Former Manchester City star Manuel Akanji has expressed his hope for Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka to return for Switzerland’s Euro 2028 qualifiers, while also highlighting the contrast between their respective leadership styles.

Xhaka has continued to play a prominent role at the Stadium of Light this season, having remained at Sunderland despite uncertainty surrounding his future during the summer window.

However, the midfielder was forced off just four minutes into Saturday’s victory over Chelsea after picking up a calf injury.

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Xhaka had initially been due to join up with Switzerland for their Nations League fixtures following the match, but his injury subsequently ruled out that possibility.

The Swiss international has withdrawn from the squad for the Nations League games, remaining on Wearside to focus on his recovery.

With the 34-year-old unavailable, Akanji has assumed the captaincy of the Swiss national team for the fixtures against Slovenia and Scotland.

The defender admitted that Switzerland will miss Xhaka’s presence during the Nations League games but voiced his hope that the midfielder will be available for the Euro 2028 qualifiers next year.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Akanji also acknowledged the differences in their leadership styles, describing Xhaka as more vocal and assertive, while he prefers a measured approach and allows situations to develop before stepping in.

The former Manchester City star said at via Swiss daily Blick: “We would all love to have him [Xhaka] here, but we hope he will be back for the European Championship qualifiers.

“Things will be a little different then.

“I have no idea how the team perceive me, but hopefully positively.

“I am not the same type of person as Granit; we have different qualities.

“He is a little more outgoing and direct compared to me.

“I sometimes let things run their course a little longer, whereas Granit takes charge a little earlier.

“Everyone is different, and you cannot treat everyone in exactly the same way.”

The full extent of Xhaka’s injury is yet to be established, leaving Sunderland hopeful that their skipper can return to action without an extended spell on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Brian Brobbey has also withdrawn from the Netherlands squad through injury, handing the Black Cats another fitness setback.

Even before Brobbey’s withdrawal, Regis Le Bris had made no secret of his preference for the striker to remain at Wearside, with Xavi suggesting that he would discuss the matter with the Sunderland boss.