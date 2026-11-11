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Journalist Mark Guidi is of the view that Rangers boss Derek McInnes is spoilt for choice in the left-back area by having James Penrice and Tuur Rommens and is sure that Gers will make the AEK Athens loanee’s move permanent.

Penrice moved to Greece in the summer of 2025 to join AEK Athens and after one season with the Greek outfit, last summer he returned to Scotland to join Rangers on loan.

The 27-year-old Scottish left-back has managed to quickly establish himself in McInnes’ starting lineup and has shown his versatility, moving up the pitch to slot into midfield when needed.

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During the previous international break in September, former Scotland international Andy Walker claimed Penrice is a player for the future for the Scotland national team.

Penrice’s hard work for Rangers paid off and he has received his maiden call-up from the national team to represent his country against North Macedonia and Switzerland.

Rangers have an option to make his loan move permanent in the summer and Guidi is certain that the Glasgow giants will trigger that clause to keep him at Ibrox.

This season Rommens’ opportunities have been limited due to Penrice’s brilliant form and injuries, and the journalist thinks that McInnes is spoilt for choice in the left-back department.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Guidi stressed that the 27-year-old has been terrific for Rangers so far in the ongoing campaign and pointed out that to have a player like Penrice who can feature in different positions is a great option for McInnes.

“He has been terrific; he has been great”, Guidi said on the Go Radio Football Show (5:00).

“I mean, I am sure Rangers will make that deal permanent for Derek to have Rommens and Penrice available in that left-back slot, which is really good.

“He is really spoilt for choice here.

“He can move Penrice over into the centre mid if he wants to.

“It’s a nice option to have as well, but yes, Penrice has been absolutely terrific in the first four months of the season.”

The former Hearts star has featured 15 times in all competitions for Rangers so far, with five goal contributions to show for it.

Regardless of how heavily Penrice features under new Scotland manager Sebastien Pocognoli, McInnes will just be hoping he returns to Ibrox free of injury.