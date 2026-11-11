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Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri’s Brazil call-up has been hailed as a ‘significant personal achievement’ for the shot-stopper.

The 28-year-old is yet to fully find his feet in Turin after joining Torino on a season-long loan from the Whites during the summer.

Across his ten appearances, the Brazilian has managed to keep just one clean sheet while conceding 14 goals, with his performances attracting some criticism.

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An Italian journalist recently stressed that Perri’s shot-stopping ability is not the primary concern, with his distribution proving the more worrying aspect of his game.

However, his struggles to establish himself at Torino have not stood in the way of international recognition, with the goalkeeper earning a call-up to Brazil’s squad.

The Selecao are set to face Japan and Singapore in upcoming friendlies, handing Perri an opportunity to make his mark on the international stage.

A former Serie A boss has claimed that the Leeds loanee’s inclusion in Brazil’s squad did not come as a surprise, suggesting that Carlo Ancelotti may have received encouraging reports about Perri.

Goalkeeper Age Lucas Perri 28 Pedro Morisco 22 Bento 27 Goalkeepers in current Brazil squad

Now, Italian journalist Maurizio Mellano has underlined the significance of Perri’s Brazil call-up, describing it as a major personal milestone for the goalkeeper.

He wrote on Italian outlet Cuoretoro: “Perri’s call-up to the Brazil national team represents a significant personal achievement for the Torino goalkeeper, who has been selected by Carlo Ancelotti for the upcoming fixtures against Japan and Singapore.”

Although Perri has previously been called up to the Brazil squad, he is yet to make his international debut, meaning the upcoming fixtures could finally offer him that opportunity.

Whether he can earn his first cap in either friendly remains to be seen, but Leeds will be keeping a close eye on his involvement, hopeful that international exposure can enhance the Brazilian’s value.

Meanwhile, the Whites welcomed James Trafford from Manchester City as their new number one between the posts over the summer, with the shot-stopper so far enjoying a productive campaign at Elland Road.

Adam Pope recently praised Trafford, describing his approach to the game as ‘refreshingly different’ given his reaction to a mistake made away at Bournemouth.