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Valencia boss Javier Aguirre believes Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott is someone Los Che can ‘get the best out of’, while describing him as ‘a very good lad’.

Elliott joined Valencia on a season-long loan in the summer, hoping to secure regular first-team football after a frustrating spell at Aston Villa.

However, the midfielder has struggled for playing time in Spain and is yet to start a game for Valencia, making six appearances off the bench amid suggestions that the 23-year-old arrived at the Mestalla overweight.

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The Liverpool attacking midfielder has seen a managerial change at Valencia, with Carlos Corberan, who was instrumental in bringing the midfielder to the Mestalla, getting sacked, with Aguirre subsequently taking charge.

Elliott was sent off during a La Liga game, following which he apologised to Valencia fans and vowed not to repeat the mistake.

🦇 Direct free kick from Harvey Elliott 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #TavernesValencia https://t.co/OHo38B7y1u — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) November 11, 2026

There have been suggestions that manager Aguirre does not see Elliott as part of his plans, but it appears the Mexican is very much still willing to give the Liverpool star an opportunity.

The Mexican tactician recently praised the work being done to improve certain aspects of Elliott’s game and an opportunity for Elliott came this week.

🦇🔛 https://t.co/9jcedvfJ8W — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) November 10, 2026

Elliott made his first start for the Mestalla outfit in the Copa del Rey against Tavernes, where he scored a goal and helped his side register a 6-0 win.

Aguirre spoke positively about the Liverpool loanee’s character and ability, describing him as a ‘good lad’ and an important player whom Valencia want to help settle into the team.

The Valencia boss further highlighted Elliott’s technical qualities, particularly his delivery from set-pieces and his ability to strike the ball cleanly.

The Mexican also believes the club can help the Liverpool loanee rediscover his best form and make a valuable contribution to the team.

Speaking in a press conference, Aguirre said: “From the very first minute, he came over and apologised to the group and to me. He was extremely upset.

“He said he did not understand why he had been sent off because he barely speaks Spanish, but we made him understand that this would not be considered grounds for a sending-off or a sanction in England either.

“The referee deemed it to be an act of dissent. I am not sure exactly how he worded it, but Harvey was very embarrassed.

“I think he showed his remorse to the supporters today.

“He is a very good lad, a very good player and a great person.

“Hopefully, we can get him integrated into the team, make him feel comfortable and get him playing the kind of football we expect from him.

“Harvey also has a good delivery from set-pieces and strikes the ball very well.

“He is certainly a player we can get the best out of.”

Elliott will hope that he can build on his performance and earn his first start in La Liga after the international break.

Performing well for the Mestalla outfit is important for the attacker as he looks to revive his career, with an early return to Liverpool having been ‘ruled out’.