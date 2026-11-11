Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Journalist Mark Guidi is of the view that Mika Baur has become an important player for Celtic and hailed his transfer as a ‘money well spent’.

The 22-year-old emerged as a prominent figure for Paderborn last season, playing a significant role in their promotion to the Bundesliga.

Celtic identified Baur as an ideal addition to their engine room and they were quick to secure personal terms with the German international in July.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

However, it was not until August that Celtic managed to reach a deal with the German outfit to secure the signature of Baur, and Paderborn manager Ralf Kettemann was not happy to see the player leaving.

Baur has featured in all 19 games for Martin O’Neill’s side since his arrival in Glasgow and has established himself as a key player in the squad.

At the weekend in the 1-0 win over Kilmarnock, Baur suffered an ankle injury during the 86th minute of the game and was forced to leave the pitch.

It is, however, not clear how serious Baur’s injury is, which journalist Guidi believes will be a concern for the Celtic management.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

He admitted that the 22-year-old has become an important player for Celtic and pointed out that the Bhoys paid a fee in the region of £6m to bring Baur to Parkhead, which he claims is money well spent by the club.

“I think that concern for Celtic will be when he is next available”, Guidi said on the Go Radio Football Show (3:16).

“Obviously Celtic play the weekend after next.

“He’s really turned into an important player for Celtic.

“It took them five or six weeks to get the deal over the line.

“I think [that Celtic] eventually paid around about £6m for Mika Baur and I would say from the evidence so far, that appears to be money very well spent.”

The Celtic star received a call-up from Antonio Di Salvo to represent the Germany Under-21 side in the international break, but following his injury, he was withdrawn from the squad.

During the last international break in October, Jurgen Klopp included him in the senior Germany squad and he made his debut against Serbia.

Baur admitted that his heart was thumping before making his debut.