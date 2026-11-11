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Newcastle United midfielder Sean Steur has insisted that his reduced game time in England does not worry him as he expected to be included in Netherlands’ Under-21 squad and will get his chance.

Steur joined the Magpies during the summer transfer window from Dutch giants Ajax, signing a five-year contract with the St James’ Park side.

He admitted that experiencing the Premier League has made him realise the step up in quality from the Dutch Eredivisie as he settles in at Newcastle.

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The Dutchman is slowly establishing himself under Matthias Jaissle, featuring in eight Premier League games so far, mostly from the bench.

However, the 18-year-old has struggled for regular game time since the last international break, making just one start in his last six appearances and remaining an unused substitute in two matches.

Steur admitted that his playing time had decreased compared to the previous international break, but stressed that he was not concerned about his international prospects as he expected to be included in the Netherlands Under-21 squad despite featuring less regularly at club level.

He also acknowledged that reduced playing time is part of the process at a club like Newcastle.

Star Playing in Mats Rots Germany Sean Steur England Ernest Poku Turkey Don-Angelo Konadu Belgium Non-Netherlands based players in U21s squad

The midfielder has also reaffirmed his commitment to Newcastle, insisting that he still feels very much at home at the club and remains confident that he will get another opportunity to feature regularly.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur, Steur said: “I played a lot around the previous international break. Now I am playing a little less.

“I was not particularly worried about it, as I expected to be here.

“Playing a little less is part of the process and comes with the club I am at.

“I still feel very much at home at Newcastle United.

“My opportunity will come.”

Meanwhile, boss Jaissle will hope that Steur returns to St James’ Park fully fit after the international break.

Newcastle are in the bottom half of the table and Jaissle will be under pressure to improve the Magpies’ situation soon when club football resumes.

His situation is not helped by other Premier League clubs considering sackings as November is seen as a good time to make changes.

With the winter transfer window approaching, Newcastle are believed to be monitoring Sporting Lisbon midfielder Issa Doumbia, although convincing the Portuguese giants to part with him so soon after his arrival is expected to be difficult.