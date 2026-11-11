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Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto has admitted that his first Premier League goal at Old Trafford was special, but insisted that he feels part of something special at Fiorentina too.

Gnonto joined Fiorentina on loan from Leeds during the summer, with the Serie A side holding a €15m option to sign him permanently next year should he impress during his first spell in Italy’s top flight.

The winger departed Leeds after making 147 appearances across competitions and scoring 23 goals.

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The 23-year-old is still trying to establish himself at La Viola, having made nine Serie A appearances so far, mostly as a substitute, and is yet to register a goal contribution in the league.

Gnonto reflected positively on his time in the Premier League, describing it as a dream experience that helped him develop as a player while singling out his first goal and the one he scored at Old Trafford as particularly memorable moments.

He explained that he settled quickly in Florence after returning to his homeland, where he has found greater comfort and familiarity.

The Italian winger highlighted the strong connection between Fiorentina and the people of Florence, stressing that the widespread support for the club makes him feel part of something special.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“Playing in the Premier League was a dream”, Gnonto told Fiorentina’s official site.

“It was a wonderful experience and helped me grow a lot as a player. My first goal was special, as was the one against United at Old Trafford.

“I settled in quickly in Florence, as I usually do. I needed to return to Italy.

“I feel at home here and I’m more comfortable.

“I enjoy cycling around in the evenings, when there are fewer people about, and I’ve already had a few people recognise me.

“It seems as though everyone here supports Fiorentina.

“You come across Fiorentina fans everywhere and you feel part of something special.”

Gnonto has already seen a change of coach at Fiorentina, with Paolo Vanoli taking over from Fabio Grosso.

The Leeds loanee revealed that he has improved physically at Fiorentina, with coach Vanoli putting him through an intense running regime.

However, the winger’s failure to register a goal contribution for Fiorentina has attracted criticism, with the player being called out for his ‘lack of precision’ in a recent game.

Gnonto will hope to register his first goal contribution for La Viola after the November international break and help improve Fiorentina’s fortunes, with the club sitting just two points above the relegation zone.