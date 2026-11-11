Richard Keys has called on Manchester United to dismiss technical director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada if the club decide to sack boss Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils are enduring a turbulent campaign, with one disappointing result after another leaving the club in an increasingly difficult position.

After ten rounds of Premier League action, Manchester United find themselves 18th in the table with just eight points, marking their worst start to a top-flight season in 40 years.

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Carrick is now on the brink of losing his job, with the club’s dismal performances placing his position under intense scrutiny.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as a leading candidate to succeed him, with the Argentine currently in charge of the United States national team.

No final decision has been made yet, although Pochettino could be in line to take over from Carrick, with discussions still ongoing.

Scrutiny has also intensified around the Manchester United hierarchy, with the club’s repeated struggles raising further questions about the leadership and direction of their football operation.

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Now, Keys has insisted that Wilcox and Berrada should also be dismissed if Manchester United decide to sack Carrick, arguing that both executives must share responsibility for the club’s trajectory.

Keys further questioned Berrada’s credentials given his involvement at Manchester City during the period in which the club allegedly committed financial breaches, stressing that he would have no credibility in his role if the charges against the Citizens are upheld.

Keys said on Keys & Gray Unleashed (4.21): “Both of whom should be fired; If Carrick goes they should go.

“Wilcox has failed too many times now and Berrada, don’t tell me he wasn’t at the centre of everything Manchester City have just been found guilty of, if those charges stick.

“And if it is the case [that] they decide that Manchester City’s current board are unfit and proper then so too is Berrada, because he was there.”

Berrada was appointed Manchester United’s chief executive in 2024, while Wilcox arrived at Old Trafford in the same year as technical director.

With Manchester United still falling well short of the standards expected of a club of their stature, the leadership must find swift solutions to turn things around, with pressure mounting to make decisive changes.

The uncertainty surrounding the Red Devils’ managerial situation could be resolved soon, with continuing speculation making it tough for Carrick to continue.

Keys had already taken aim at Carrick last month amid Manchester United’s poor form, branding him ‘the failed manager of Middlesbrough’.