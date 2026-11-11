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Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski has revealed that former Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson helped him improve his defensive side of the game.

In May 2025, Kulusevski was injured during a Premier League match between Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder underwent two surgeries and missed the entirety of last season as well as a chance to represent Sweden at the World Cup; Sweden national team doctor Jonas Werner claimed the Spurs star’s injury was not easy to treat.

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Spurs utilised the previous international break to get Kulusevski up to speed and after 17 months he made his first appearance for Spurs against Coventry City.

Graham Potter has called Kulusevski up to represent Sweden against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland during the ongoing international break.

The Spurs star has made 45 appearances for the national team, but he has yet to feature under Potter and he claimed that he has learned things under former manager Tomasson that no one else taught him.

Kulusevski revealed that it was under Tomasson where he learned how to press and defend, and added that the Danish tactician taught him the tactical side of the game.

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Tomasson has been out of work since leaving the Swedish national team job last year and the Spurs midfielder is of the view that he will return to work soon.

“Jon has taught me some things that no one else has taught me”, Kulusevski was quoted as saying by Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

“I have taken with me tactical things that I got from him.

“It is defensive stuff, how to press high.

“He is the only one who taught me that.

“Jon is a fantastic coach who I am sure we will see in the future.

“It was sad to stop working with him but that’s how football is. It moves on.”

Potter recently revealed that he will hold discussions with Kulusevski to manage his game time in the ongoing international break.

Kulusevski has so far featured four times for Spurs this season, with all of them coming as a substitute and he clocked 25 minutes against Leeds United in the 1-0 defeat at the weekend.