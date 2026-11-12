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Rangers midfielder Vanja Dragojevic has lauded Serbia national team boss Veljko Paunovic for continuing to look after him, even when he is at Ibrox.

The 20-year-old developed through the ranks at Serbian outfit Partizan Belgrade before the Gers identified his potential during the summer and secured his services in a £4m deal.

It later claimed that FC Copenhagen had also pursued the midfielder ahead of Rangers and came close to securing his signature before ultimately pulling the plug on the move.

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Dragojevic is yet to carve out a regular role in Derek McInnes’ plans, having managed just 282 minutes across eight appearances for the Scottish giants.

Nevertheless, his limited involvement at club level has not prevented him from retaining his place in the Serbia squad, with the midfielder earning another international call-up.

Serbia are due to face Germany and Greece in their Nations League fixtures and Dragojevic will be eager to make the most of any opportunities that come his way.

Now, Dragojevic highlighted the close relationship he shares with Paunovic, revealing how the manager regularly checks on him and offers guidance even when he is away with Rangers.

UK-based player UK club Dorde Petrovic Bournemouth Nikola Milenkovic Nottingham Forest Sasa Lukic Ipswich Town Vanja Dragojevic Rangers UK-based players in Serbia squad

The Gers star also stressed the importance of Paunovic’s experience and advice to younger players, expressing his appreciation for the continued support and attention he receives from the national team boss.

Dragojevic told the Serbia FA website: “The coach is constantly calling me and looking after me, even when I’m with my club. That is very important.

“Alongside the responsibility we feel because we play for Serbia, we also feel a responsibility towards him, because he is always doing his best to help us.

“He always wants to come over, explain things and help us in every aspect of the game, but also off the pitch.

“His experience and advice mean a great deal to us younger players.

“It means a lot to have someone who is constantly thinking about us, even when we’re not together all the time.”

Dragojevic made his senior international debut in June earlier this year and will be looking to add to his current tally of two appearances for Serbia.

The midfielder will also be keen to command a greater share of minutes at Ibrox, as his continued lack of involvement threatens to stall his development.

Meanwhile, a journalist recently expressed confidence that Rangers will make James Penrice’s loan move from AEK Athens permanent amid the defender’s impressive form.