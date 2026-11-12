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Juventus could target Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell in the winter transfer window if the Eagles are willing to sanction a cut-price departure.

The south London outfit find themselves bottom of the Premier League after ten matches, having endured a difficult start to the campaign and managed just two wins so far.

Pierre Sage has paid the price with his job as Crystal Palace look to turn the page.

Mitchell played a decisive role in one of those victories, scoring twice to help Palace secure a 3-2 win over Fulham, having started every league game this season.

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The 27-year-old has also started all four of the Eagles’ Europa League fixtures, with Crystal Palace currently sitting 21st in the competition’s league phase table.

Mitchell joined Crystal Palace’s youth ranks in 2016 and has since made close to 260 senior appearances for the club, but his current contract is due to expire next June.

With discussions over a new deal understood to have stalled, his contractual situation has attracted interest ahead of the winter transfer window.

According to Italian daily Tutto Sport, Juventus could explore a move for Mitchell in January if Crystal Palace are prepared to sanction his departure for a cut-price fee.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

A switch to Turin would offer the 27-year-old the prospect of competing in the Europa League while also moving away from Palace’s relegation battle, with the Old Lady currently sitting in the top half of Serie A.

Palace, however, may be reluctant to sanction Mitchell’s departure while they remain embroiled in a relegation battle, particularly with the defender continuing to play an important role.

With his contract entering its final months next year, the Eagles will be aware that they risk losing a regular starter without receiving a transfer fee.

Juventus, meanwhile, are looking to address their options at left-back, having yet to be fully convinced by Juan Cabal and Andrea Cambiaso in the position this season.

It remains to be seen whether the Old Lady formalise their interest with a bid, leaving Palace to decide whether to cash in on Mitchell in January or risk losing him for nothing when his contract expires next June.