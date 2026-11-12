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Frosinone could be open to selling Crystal Palace and Everton target Giorgi Kvernadze in January to secure a higher fee rather than risk losing him for less through his release clause next summer.

The 23-year-old has so far enjoyed a superb campaign with the Serie A outfit, attracting considerable interest through his performances.

The Georgian has found the net five times and registered six assists in eleven appearances, leaving him top of Frosinone’s goal involvement charts and underlining his growing influence within the side.

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His impressive displays have already attracted attention from Everton and Crystal Palace, with the Premier League pair having approached Kvernadze’s representatives last month to explore the possibility of a deal.

However, the two Premier League clubs are not alone in the pursuit, with Roma and Monaco also monitoring the winger’s situation.

Although Kvernadze remains under contract at Frosinone until 2028, a release clause worth just €4m makes him an attractive proposition for potential suitors.

That clause, however, can only be triggered next summer, meaning suitors must wait to get him at that price.

Linked club League Crystal Palace Premier League Roma Serie A Everton Premier League Monaco Ligue 1 Clubs keen on Kvernadze

Nevertheless, Kvernadze ‘could leave Frosinone in January’, with the Serie A side potentially receptive to offers for the winger, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Frosinone are keen to attract a ‘richer bid’ in January to maximise their return rather than risk losing the Georgian for just €4m through his release clause next summer.

Whether Everton and Crystal Palace are willing to meet Frosinone’s valuation in January or wait to activate his release clause next summer remains to be seen, but delaying their pursuit could see them lose ground.

How much more above the release clause price Frosinone are looking for is unclear.

Before stepping up their interest in Kvernadze, however, Crystal Palace must first resolve their managerial situation, with Pierre Sage on the verge of being sacked amid their poor form.

Meanwhile, David Moyes’ side are facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in their pursuit of Real Sociedad striker Orri Oskarsson, who is valued at more than €20m.