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Bosnia and Herzegovina star and former Rangers defender Nikola Katic has heaped praise on his countryman Tarik Muharemovic, hailing the Leeds United defender as ‘one of the top five centre-backs in the world’.

The 23-year-old has quickly established himself as a key figure in Daniel Farke’s plans at Elland Road following his summer arrival from Sassuolo for €34m.

Muharemovic has featured in every possible minute for Leeds this season, underlining his influence on the backline while chipping in with three goal involvements along the way.

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Last month, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson highlighted that Muharemovic’s immediate impact had already made everyone forget about Pascal Struijk’s summer departure.

Ex-Whites striker Michael Bridges also highlighted how fortunate the Peacocks are to have the Bosnian, given his qualities on the pitch.

The centre-back has retained his place in Bosnia’s squad for the Nations League fixtures, although suspension will rule him out of Saturday’s clash against Sweden.

Katic acknowledged that Muharemovic’s absence against Sweden will be a significant blow for Bosnia, considering his importance to the side, before lavishing praise on the Leeds star by ranking him among the world’s top five centre-backs.

Country played in Croatia Scotland Switzerland England Germany Countries Nikola Katic has played in

The former Rangers defender also revealed his close personal relationship with Muharemovic, suggesting that he follows the defender’s progress both on and off the pitch.

Katic was quoted as saying by Bosnian outlet Reprezentacija: “Tarik will be a big loss for us. We all know what kind of player he is.

“Personally, I’d even go as far as saying that he’s one of the top five centre-backs in the world.

“I follow him quite closely, both as a friend and from a footballing perspective.

“His absence will certainly be a big blow for us.”

Bosnia will be able to welcome Muharemovic back into the squad after he serves his suspension against Sweden, making him available for the subsequent clash against Romania

The centre-back has previously spoken about the pride he feels in representing Bosnia and his ambition to captain his country in the future.