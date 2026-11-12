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The Switzerland FA have announced that Johan Manzambi will return to Aston Villa, with the attacking midfielder missing both the country’s matches this month.

The Villa Park outfit paid a hefty €64m in the summer to German side Freiburg, even though Newcastle United looked set to snap him up.

The 21-year-old arrived at the Villa Park club with a knee injury and did not make his debut until mid-September.

Manzambi made an instant impact for Unai Emery’s side, having contributed to seven goals in ten games across all competitions.

The Switzerland international has become a fan favourite at Villa Park already and he admitted he is loving the song the English club’s fans have made for him.

The 21-year-old versatile attacker, though, has again suffered another injury issue, as it was suggested recently that there is a chance of Manzambi missing both games for his country in the international break.

Now the Swiss FA have made it official that ‘in agreement with Aston Villa’, it has been decided that the attacking midfielder will return to Villa Park.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Switzerland play Scotland and Slovenia this month, and Manzambi is set to miss both games due to a calf injury.

The Swiss FA also stressed that despite extensive medical treatment, his injury has not improved enough and his recovery will take place at club level.

One Swiss journalist recently stated that the Villa star has the potential to become the greatest Switzerland international.

Manzambi has 20 senior international caps to his name, and he has already scored seven times, marking his importance in Murat Yakin’s side.

Switzerland will also be without their skipper Granit Xhaka, whose way of leading has been talked up by one ex-Premier League star.

Aston Villa face Sunderland later this month after the international break, as they look to climb up the table and improve on their current league position of tenth.