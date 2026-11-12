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Newcastle United winger Anthony Elanga has hailed his Sweden team-mate and Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski, admitting ‘it’s crazy’ how he seems like the old Kulusevski.

The 26-year-old Kulusevski made his Tottenham comeback last month after spending an extended period out of action due to a knee injury.

Kulusevski made his first appearance for Tottenham against Coventry City after spending 526 days recovering from his injury, marking a real milestone as there were even fears he may never play again.

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The attacker has managed to gather 42 minutes of game time in four Premier League appearances so far, with Roberto De Zerbi carefully managing the Swede’s return to competitive action.

The Tottenham man has also spoken positively about working with De Zerbi, while opening up about his recovery from injury.

Kulusevski was recently called up to the Sweden squad by manager Graham Potter for the country’s Nations League fixtures, marking his return to the national side for the first time in two years.

Potter recently revealed that Sweden maintained close communication with Tottenham over Kulusevski’s management.

PL-based Gabriel Gudmundsson Elliott Stroud Yasin Ayari Hugo Larsson Dejan Kulusevski Alexander Isak Anthony Elanga Viktor Gyokeres PL- based players in current Sweden squad

Elanga highlighted the remarkable nature of Kulusevski’s return to football, pointing out that he had been away from the game for almost two years before making his comeback.

The Newcastle star praised the Tottenham midfielder’s mental strength and dedication, stressing that despite his lengthy absence, Kulusevski remains the same person and has worked extremely hard to return.

“He hadn’t played football in almost two years”, Elanga was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

“It’s crazy.

“It’s the same Dejan.

“I know how strong he is mentally and he’s worked hard.”

It remains to be seen whether Potter gives Kulusevski some game time in Sweden’s upcoming fixtures against Bosnia and Poland, but Tottenham will be keen for the attacker not to be pushed too soon.

Sweden have a specialised training programme which Kulusevski is following.

Regardless, Kulusevski will be keen to gradually build up his fitness and establish himself under De Zerbi at the north London club in the coming months.