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Valencia are giving Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott five games before the winter break to assess whether he can make an impact, otherwise they will look to end the loan.

After a loan spell at Aston Villa that failed to live up to expectations, Elliott opted for a fresh challenge in La Liga over the summer, joining Valencia on a season-long loan.

The agreement includes no option to buy, meaning the 149-appearance Liverpool man is due to return to Anfield next summer.

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So far, the 23-year-old has found regular starts hard to come by at the Mestalla, with all six of his league appearances coming from the bench.

Last month, the attacking midfielder was sent off against Villarreal after picking up two successive yellow cards, but has since apologised to fans and vowed not to repeat the mistake.

His first start finally arrived on Tuesday in the Copa del Rey, where he repaid the faith shown in him by finding the net during Valencia’s 6-0 thrashing of minnows Tavernes.

Head coach Javier Aguirre has also offered words of encouragement to the 23-year-old, describing him as a ‘good lad’ and backing him to rediscover his best form, despite it being former manager Carlos Corberan who played a part in bringing him to Spain.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The Liverpool loanee will be hoping that his cup display provides the spark he needs after the international break, particularly with Valencia sitting in the bottom three on just nine points.

However, according to Spanish journalist Nacho Sanchis, Elliott still has work to do to secure his immediate future at Valencia.

Valencia will give Elliott the five games they have scheduled before the winter break to assess whether he can make the desired impact.

Los Che are due to play La Liga games against Rayo Vallecano, Osasuna, Getafe, Atletico Madrid and Espanyol, before the winter break.

If Elliott cannot prove his worth, Valencia will try to end the loan in January.

Valencia have no clause to bring the loan to an early end and would need Liverpool to agree, which they will only do if they have another loan lined up for Elliott.

Elliott was very highly rated by former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, but his career has come off the rails since the German left Anfield.