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Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko has highlighted his familiarity with the pressures of representing Ukraine, while expressing his desire to see his country secure a place in Pot 2 of the Euro 2028 qualifiers draw for a more favourable pathway.

The 27-year-old remains an important figure in David Moyes’ plans at the Hill Dickinson, continuing to contribute with consistent performances.

The left-back has now switched his attention to international duty with Ukraine, who are preparing for their Nations League fixtures.

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Ukraine are set to face Northern Ireland on Saturday before taking on Georgia in their second fixture of the international break.

Ahead of the games, Mykolenko insisted that pressure is part of Ukraine’s routine, with the squad used to dealing with similar expectations in both friendly and competitive matches.

He expressed his desire to see Ukraine climb to the top of their group while outlining his ambition to secure Pot 2 for the Euro 2028 qualifying draw, as a higher seeding would provide a more favourable route and help them avoid stronger opposition.

The Everton star also cautioned that falling into Pot 3 could create significant difficulties for Ukraine, leaving them facing a potentially tougher qualifying campaign.

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Mykolenko said to Ukrainian channel VZBIRNA: “For us, pressure is nothing unusual.

“It’s always the same for every match, regardless of whether it’s a friendly or a competitive fixture.

“I’d describe it as part of our everyday working routine.

“Of course, we would like to be top of the group at this stage, but things are as they are.

“We’ll work on that during this international camp. I won’t lie, I do keep an eye on things and know what we need to do to be in Pot 2 or Pot 3 for the Euro 2028 qualifying draw.

“My target is to make Pot 2, because that would make things a little easier for us.

“We’ll see what happens. I don’t think we’ll start in Pot 3, as that would be a very big problem for us.”

Ukraine currently sit third in their Nations League group with four points and Mykolenko will be eager to help his country improve their standing.

Everton will also be keeping a close eye on the defender’s involvement, having seen him return from the last international break with an injury and hoping to avoid a repeat this time around.

A Ukrainian journalist criticised the national team’s medical staff over their handling of Mykolenko’s injury at the time, accusing them of making an incorrect diagnosis.