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Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon, as he is attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League.

Ramon joined Serie A side Como from La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2025, with the Spanish club retaining an option to re-sign the defender for a fee of around €9m.

The right-footed centre-back quickly established himself at the Italian side, making 32 league appearances last term, while chipping in with two goals.

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The 21-year-old has continued to play an important role in Cesc Fabregas’ system this season, making eleven Serie A appearances and scoring twice.

His impressive performances have now started to attract Premier League interest, with Manchester United amongst the clubs keen on him.

The Old Trafford outfit got a first-hand look at the defender’s abilities when they faced Como in the Champions League last month, with Ramon scoring in his side’s 4-1 victory.

Now it has emerged that if Manchester United can agree a fee with Como then they may find the player to be fully on board with the move.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

According to ESPN Deportes, Ramon is ‘attracted to the idea’ of playing in the Premier League.

Alongside Real Madrid, who retain 50 per cent of the rights to the Madrid-born defender, Manchester United could also face competition from the Premier League, with Arsenal and Chelsea also keeping tabs on the Spaniard.

Manchester United have endured a difficult start to the season and find themselves in the relegation zone after ten Premier League games, having conceded 19 goals in the process, which underlines their need to strengthen defensively.

They have just appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager; he joins from a spell in charge of the United States.

However, Arsenal and Chelsea could prove attractive destinations for the Como defender, while it remains to be seen whether the Old Trafford outfit will formalise their interest in Ramon with an official offer.

Another player on the Red Devils’ radar is Real Sociedad striker Orri Oskarsson, who is also attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Pochettino will surely be keen for backing in the transfer window in January.