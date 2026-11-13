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AC Milan are still keen on signing Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk, but any chance of the move will depend on them securing a spot in the Champions League.

The 35-year-old centre-back is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool and the Reds have a decision to make over whether they want to keep him at the club.

Liverpool are yet to offer Van Dijk a contract extension and the Dutch international is gathering interest from several European giants.

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A number of clubs were eyeing Van Dijk’s signature last summer, but Liverpool were not interested in letting him leave and he is currently undergoing his ninth season with the Anfield outfit.

Van Dijk has suitors in Turkey with Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek back in March identifying the Liverpool star as a dream target for the defence.

With less than eight months remaining on Van Dijk’s current deal, Galatasaray are already exploring a chance to sign the Reds centre-back on a pre-contract agreement.

In Italy, AC Milan have been long-time admirers of the 35-year-old’s talents and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they are still looking to sign him.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

However, the Rossoneri’s chance of landing Van Dijk will depend on securing a spot in the Champions League next season and then building a title challenging side.

Van Dijk is liked by AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale and advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but it is still unclear whether the Liverpool star has a preferred destination in mind.

This season Andoni Iraola has kept faith in Van Dijk to lead his defence despite a former Netherlands international claiming that the centre-back has declined from his peak.

Van Dijk has featured in all but one game for Liverpool in the ongoing season and former MLS star Alejandro Moreno claimed that his season so far has been marred with mistakes.

Liverpool brought in Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo in the summer to strengthen their defence and it remains to be seen whether they are planning to keep the Dutch international at the club beyond this summer.