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Napoli will not stand in the way of Everton target Kevin De Bruyne if he wants to leave, with PSV Eindhoven also in the picture for the Belgian.

The 35-year-old midfielder called time on a ten-year-old illustrious stay with Manchester City in 2025 and joined Italian giants Napoli.

De Bruyne missed a large part of his debut season with Napoli due to a hamstring injury and managed to rack up only 18 league appearances while delivering seven goal contributions.

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However, the former Manchester City star has been excellent so far this season with five goal contributions in eleven league games so far and he is drawing attention from David Moyes’ Everton.

De Bruyne is in the final year of his contract, although Napoli have an option to extend his stay for another year.

Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven have entered the frame in recent days to provide Everton with competition for his signature.

Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini admitted that PSV are interested in signing the Toffees target but stressed that there are several factors to be considered before one can say the Belgian international will surely leave.

He also pointed out that De Bruyne is an important player for Napoli, but says the Partenopei will not stand in the way of the 35-year-old midfielder if he wants to leave.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

“PSV are interested, but there is still a long way to go before we can say that De Bruyne will leave”, Ceccarini said via Italian outlet Tutto Napoli.

“We need to understand whether there is room for a deal and whether the player wants it.

“Napoli currently have an important player in KDB, but if he wants to leave, the club will not stand in his way.”

Everton have made a positive start to the campaign this season as they are sitting sixth in the Premier League table with 16 points from ten games.

The Toffees are looking to strengthen certain areas of the pitch in January to see their good form continue and adding an experienced midfielder like De Bruyne could help creativity, especially given Jack Grealish’s ongoing absence.

Moyes is looking to add to the attacking department with Real Sociedad’s Orri Oskarsson on the radar.

Everton are also interested in another player from Serie A in the form of Frosinone winger Giorgi Kvernadze.