Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan feels that Thomas Frank would have been considered a ‘significant appointment’ for the Eagles, but his spell at Tottenham Hotspur has damaged his reputation.

The Eagles have endured a difficult Premier League campaign so far and, after ten games, the Selhurst Park outfit find themselves bottom of the table.

Now, Crystal Palace have sacked manager Pierre Sage, with the 3-1 loss against Liverpool at home being his last match in charge.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

With the November international break ongoing, the Palace hierarchy are now looking for a new manager to save the side from dropping into the Championship.

Former Tottenham boss Frank has been among the top names suggested, alongside Sean Dyche, who left Nottingham Forest in February, and Vitor Pereira.

The Danish tactician joined Tottenham as manager in June 2025, but struggled to deliver consistent results, suffering 15 defeats while recording just 13 wins across his 38 games in charge.

A run of disappointing results left Spurs just five points clear of the relegation zone, costing Frank his job in February and leaving him without a managerial position since.

Club Brondby IF 2013-2016 Brentford 2018-2025 Tottenham Hotspur 2025-2026 Clubs managed by Thomas Frank

Jordan suggested that the 53-year-old would previously have been viewed as a significant managerial appointment, reflecting the reputation he built before his spell at Tottenham.

However, the former Palace chairman believes the Danish tactician’s difficult experience in north London has damaged his standing and left him with a weaker reputation than he had before taking charge of Spurs.

Speaking on talkSPORT (8:38), Jordan said: “Until recent times, Thomas Frank would have been considered a significant appointment.

“Obviously, he’s been degraded as a result of his experiences at Tottenham.

“So he comes with less of a reputational circumstance.

“They’ve made a decision, in terms of who they go on to get rid of.

“Let’s see who they bring in.”

Whether Frank emerges as Palace’s next managerial appointment remains to be seen, with the international break offering him valuable time to familiarise himself with the squad before Premier League action resumes against Coventry City next Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are looking at options to bolster their squad and are keen on Giorgi Kvernadze, with Frosinone willing to sell the winger in January to secure a higher fee rather than risk losing him for less through his release clause next summer.

Elsewhere, Juventus could turn their attention to left-back Tyrick Mitchell in January, provided Crystal Palace are willing to sanction a cut-price sale.